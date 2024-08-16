Shareholders Reject Proposal to Sack Kusuri No Aoki's Top Managers

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Shareholders of Kusuri No Aoki Holdings Co. on Friday rejected a proposal by Hong Kong-based investment fund Oasis Management Co. for the dismissal of three board members at the Japanese drugstore operator including the president and vice president.

At a general shareholders meeting in Kanazawa, the capital of the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, the dismissal proposal won only some 17 pct support for each of the three board members.

Oasis Management had argued the drugstore operator issued stock options to President Hironori Aoki and Vice President Takanori Aoki, who are from the company's founding family, at unfairly low prices, terming the move a grave corporate governance issue.

Kusuri No Aoki, based in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, countered that the prices of the stock options were based on an objective analysis by a third-party organization.

In the meantime, shareholders approved a proposal by Kusuri No Aoki to appoint 11 board members including the president, with support ranging from about 70 to 80 pct.

