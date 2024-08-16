Strong Typhoon Ampil Nears Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Powerful Typhoon Ampil neared the Kanto eastern Japan region, including Tokyo, on Friday, bringing heavy rain and strong wind to many places on the Pacific coast.

After moving north off Hachijojima in Tokyo's Izu island chain in the Pacific in the morning, the seventh typhoon of the year traveled north-northeast off the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Without making a landfall, the typhoon is expected to veer eastward after traveling off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture in the Tohoku northeastern region in the early hours of Saturday.

The Izu islands and the Pacific coast of Kanto and southern Tohoku experienced strong rain and wind. The Japan Meteorological Agency urged people to be on high alert for landslides, flooding and swollen rivers amid storms, high waves and heavy rain.

Linear precipitation zones, strings of developed rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, may be generated over the entire Kanto region and the Izu islands Friday night, and the Tohoku prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima between Friday night and Saturday morning.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]