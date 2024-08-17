FOCUS: Kishida to Leave Many Unfinished Diplomatic Tasks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will leave many diplomatic tasks unfinished, such as improving relations with China, although he engaged in summit diplomacy leveraging his four years and seven months of experience as foreign minister.

Kishida has paved the way for deepening Japan's alliance with the United States and improving its relations with South Korea. But he made little progress in resolving the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea decades ago.

The pending issues will be passed to his successor, who will be chosen at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in September.

"I was able to achieve great results through multifaceted diplomacy," Kishida told a press conference Wednesday, when he made a surprise announcement that he will not seek re-election as LDP president and step down as prime minister after the party race.

Regarding China and North Korea, Kishida said he will strive to advance the relations with them as much as he can during his remaining term, admitting he is only halfway to making progress.

