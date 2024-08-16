Kobayashi May Announce LDP Presidency Bid Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi is likely to announce his candidacy as early as next week for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in September, informed sources said Friday.

Meanwhile, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato indicated his intention to explore a candidacy in a television program the same day, saying, "I want to make concrete moves."

Kobayashi, 49, looks almost certain to win recommendations from 20 LDP lawmakers, meeting a condition for running in an LDP presidential election.

Kobayashi, in his fourth term at the House of Representatives, has strong support from LDP members who were first elected to the all-important lower chamber of parliament at the same time as Kobayashi.

Kato, 68, has already sought support from fellow lawmakers from the faction led by Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]