Japan Govt Considers Measures against Mpox

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government officials considered measures against mpox Friday after the World Health Organization declared outbreaks of mpox in Africa a public health emergency of international concern Wednesday.

They confirmed how to respond for now, including ways to collect and provide information and get the medical care system prepared.

Specifically, senior officials from relevant government agencies agreed to gather information on the infection situations in countries where outbreaks of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, an infectious disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, have been confirmed.

They also agreed to raise awareness among people entering and leaving Japan.

The officials confirmed a policy of maintaining the inspection and medical systems established in response to the 2022 global outbreak of mpox.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]