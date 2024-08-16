Taiwan Names Lee as Next de Facto Ambassador to Japan
Taipei, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Taiwanese president's office Friday announced the appointment of Lee Yi-yang, former vice president of the Examination Yuan, as the next de facto ambassador to Japan.
A close aide to former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-bian, the next head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan is said to have the trust of current President Lai Ching-te.
After working as a news reporter, Lee, 69, served as a Taipei City Council member. He then served as secretary-general of the Democratic Progressive Party and minister of the interior in Chen's administration.
Under Lai's immediate predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, Lee filled the post of vice president of the Examination Yuan, Taiwan's public servants personnel affairs body, between 2017 and 2020.
