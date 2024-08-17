LDP Leader Hopeful Kobayashi to Announce Candidacy Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi will announce on Monday his candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in September, informed sources said Saturday.

Kobayashi, 49, has support from middle-ranking and young lawmakers from the LDP faction once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and those not affiliated with any party factions.

"I will listen to the voices of my colleagues and make my own decision," he said during his visit to Tsubame, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, has conveyed his intention to run for LDP presidency to succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to some fellow lawmakers from the Kishida faction.

Hayashi aims to announce his candidacy shortly after further coordination with faction members, the sources said. Some executives of the Kishida faction are calling for fielding Hayashi in the race.

