Japan to Revise Guidelines for Local Govt Postpartum Care

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Children and Families Agency plans to revise its guidelines for municipal governments' postpartum care programs, additionally covering women who temporarily stay at their parents' homes to give birth and those who suffered miscarriages or stillbirths.

The revised guidelines for mental and physical care for women immediately after childbirth, as well as child-rearing support will also call for having prefectural governments liaise between multiple municipalities planning to jointly conduct support projects. The agency will release the revamped guidelines in September or later after collecting feedback from members of the public.

In fiscal 2023, the government broadened the eligibility of local governments' postpartum care programs from "those with mental or physical issues or child-rearing anxiety after childbirth" to "those in need of postpartum care," ensuring equal access to care services for everyone in need.

The upcoming revision comes as some local governments face difficulties implementing postpartum care projects by themselves.

Regarding care for women who stay at their parents' homes for childbirth, the revised guidelines will emphasize that the municipalities of the parents' homes and the municipalities where the women have registered their residences should collaborate to provide support.

