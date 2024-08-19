Japan Consumer Agency Calls for Caution on Sauna Accidents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency is alerting sauna lovers to take precautions against accidents such as burns, stressing that some of them are fatal.

According to the agency, the number of sauna-linked accidents jumped to 10 in fiscal 2022 and 2023 after having stood at two to six per year since fiscal 2014. During the 10 years, 82 sauna users suffered injuries or health problems.

Nearly 40 pcf of those people sustained burns, but some others had impaired consciousness and cardiovascular disorders. Over 70 pct of the sufferers were aged 40 to 79.

Specifically, an older woman died from full-body burns she got in a home sauna and a man in his 70s died of acute circulatory failure in a sauna at a recreation facility. Another man also in his 70s fainted in a sauna at a public bath, resulting in amputation of five burned toes.

The agency warns of the danger of steam when water is poured on heated lighting equipment, glass or sauna stoves, as well as that of wet floors.

