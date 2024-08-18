Japan LDP Pinning Hope on Boost from Leader Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, seeking to restore trust hurt by money scandals, is pinning hope on a boost that may be provided by the upcoming change of top leader.

The LDP will hold a leadership election in September to choose the successor to President Fumio Kishida, the country's prime minister, who said last week that he will step down without seeking re-election.

The party hopes to capitalize on a sense of renewal stemming from the election of a new president. In the past, there were instances in which public support for LDP-led cabinets improved significantly after leadership changes.

Following Kishida's surprise announcement of resignation, LDP members expressed relief, calling the action a prudent move that will bolster cabinet approval ratings. Past data show that ratings tend to rise when a new cabinet is launched.

According to Jiji Press survey data, Kishida's initial cabinet approval rating was 40.3 pct, logged after the previous LDP presidential election in 2021. It was 11.3 percentage points higher than the level recorded by Kishida's predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, just before the announcement of his resignation.

