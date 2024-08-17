LDP Leader Hopeful Kobayashi to Announce Candidacy Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi will announce on Monday his candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in September, informed sources said Saturday.

Kobayashi, 49, is expected to be the first to make such an announcement.

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, also plans to run in the leadership election, according to sources in his camp.

In an unusual development, over 10 lawmakers have emerged as potential candidates. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's absence from the election and LDP factions' decisions to disband have lowered the hurdle for entering the race.

"I want to reform the LDP with my fellow lawmakers so that the party can make a new start," Kobayashi said in a speech in Tsubame, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, on Saturday.

