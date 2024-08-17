Japan Rescues Mexican Man from Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard has rescued a Mexican man from Uotsuri Island in the Senkaku chain in Okinawa Prefecture, officials said Saturday.

He is believed to have drifted to the island in a canoe from Japan's westernmost island of Yonaguni, also in Okinawa, said the officials at the 11th regional headquarters in the prefecture's capital of Naha.

According to the headquarters, which rescued the man, a patrol ship spotted a man waving apparently for help, along with a canoe, on the eastern coast of Uotsuri around 2:40 p.m. Friday. He was rescued by helicopter around 5 p.m.

On Yonaguni, a Mexican national has gone missing from an accommodation facility, and he appears to be the rescued person, the officials said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]