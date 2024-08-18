Japan LDP Ishiba to Announce Leadership Candidacy Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday that he will announce possibly this week his candidacy in the ruling party's presidential election in September.

"I'm very close" to securing recommendations from 20 LDP lawmakers, he told reporters, expressing confidence that he will meet the key condition for entering the race. This will be Ishiba's fifth attempt at the party's top post.

"Since some people have newly expressed their willingness to run, it's necessary to confirm (exactly who endorses me). I want to do that in the first half of this week," said Ishiba, 67.

He is considering announcing his candidacy in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, his political home turf.

Earlier on Sunday, Ishiba said on television that increasing real wages and establishing a "disaster prevention ministry" as key policies he would implement if he becomes prime minister by winning the LDP election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]