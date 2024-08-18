Japan, U.S., S. Korea Mark Anniversary of Camp David Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea released a joint statement Sunday to mark the first anniversary of their summit at Camp David near Washington.

The leaders commemorated "the tremendous progress in our trilateral cooperation" made since their meeting Aug. 18, 2023.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations, and threats affecting our collective interests and security," the statement said in light of the increasingly severe security environment in East Asia.

The leaders renewed their "commitment to enhancing security cooperation," girded by the "ironclad" alliances between Japan and the United States and between South Korea and the United States.

The statement also showed their resolve to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]