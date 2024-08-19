Princess Kako Attends Sign Language Event for High School Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako has attended the 41st national sign language speech contest for high school students held in Tokyo.

At the contest held Sunday in the Yurakucho district in Chiyoda Ward, she delivered a speech mostly in sign language.

Touching on recent natural disasters, including the major earthquake that happened in January in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, the princess, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, expressed hope that necessary information and support would be provided to everyone including people who have difficulties in hearing.

“I sincerely hope that the situation will improve for all of the people who are suffering due to disasters,” the princess said.

She later gave applause to sign language speeches by 10 high school students.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]