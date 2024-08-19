Early Hours Quake Jolts Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake measuring up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, struck the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki in the early hours of Monday.

The temblor with an estimated magnitude of 5.1 occurred around 12:50 a.m. at a depth of about 8 kilometers in the northern part of the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It registered lower 5 in the Ibaraki city of Hitachi.

The agency called on regions which saw strong tremors to be on alert for possible quakes with seismic intensities of up to lower 5 over about a week.

About two minutes before the temblor, northern Ibaraki observed a 4.7-magnitude quake registering up to 4 on the Japanese scale.

