LDP May Set Leadership Election for Sept. 27

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering holding its upcoming leadership election on Sept. 27, a party executive said Monday.

The official campaign period for the party presidential election will likely be kicked off on Sept. 12, according to the executive. The final decision on the election schedule will be made at a meeting of the party's presidential election administrative committee on Tuesday.

About a dozen party lawmakers may vie for the post to succeed current LDP President and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He made a surprise announcement last week that he will step down without seeking re-election as LDP president. Kishida's term of office as LDP chief is set to expire at the end of September.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, is expected to declare his candidacy later on Monday, while former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, is seen announcing his decision to throw his hat in the ring as early as this week.

Other names being floated as possible candidates include former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, industry minister Ken Saito, 65, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda, 63, and LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68.

