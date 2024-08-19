Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine Suffers Graffiti Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine was found Monday to have suffered graffiti damage again.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Kojimachi station, a word in kanji Chinese characters that means toilet and some roman letters were found written apparently with a black pen on a stone pillar at the entrance of the war-related Shinto shrine. Staff at the shrine called the police around 3:50 a.m. Having confirmed the graffiti, the police are investigating the case for alleged vandalism.

At the shrine, graffiti in red spray paint that reads "toilet" was found on the Yasukuni stone pillar in May. The MPD obtained arrest warrants for three Chinese nationals over the incident in July. One of them has been arrested, while two others who fled to China have been placed on the wanted list.

The Tokyo shrine honors Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead. In neighboring countries such as China and South Korea, the shrine is seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

