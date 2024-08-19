Ex-Minister Kobayashi Enters LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi on Monday declared his candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election in September.

"I will make this an election to rid (the LDP) thoroughly of its factions," Kobayashi, 49, told a press conference in Tokyo. "I will not seek any support from former factions."

Some LDP factions have been embroiled in a slush funds scandal, attracting public criticism. Several factions have since said they will disband.

"I will make policy activity funds more transparent," Kobayashi said of the money that is provided by political parties to member lawmakers and criticized by some as hotbeds of slush funds.

On economic policy, he said, "My basic idea is that the economy takes precedence over public finances."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]