Noda Mulls Candidacy in CDP Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said Monday that he will carefully consider whether to run in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's leadership election in September.

Noda made the comments when he was asked to run in the Sept. 23 election during a meeting in the city of Chiba, near Tokyo, with about 40 CDP members, including lawmakers from the party's Chiba prefectural branch and local assembly members.

"I have a decision to make," Noda, a 67-year-old CDP member in the House of Representatives elected from a constituency in Chiba Prefecture, told reporters after the meeting.

He added, "If I chose not to run (in the election), then I have to announce my decision as soon as possible."

Noda was also asked by a group of younger CDP lawmakers to run for party president.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]