TEPCO to Start Fukushima Nuclear Fuel Debris Removal Thurs.

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it will begin experimental work on Thursday to take out nuclear fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor of its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

It will be the first time that debris will be removed from a reactor container vessel.

TEPCO will use a telescopic type device looking like a fishing rod to take out less than 3 milligrams of debris from the No. 2 reactor container vessel. The work is expected to be complete in about two weeks.

The device was taken into the reactor building on July 19. The Nuclear Regulation Authority has conducted pre-use checks for it.

It is estimated that the meltdown in 2011 created about 880 tons of debris in total in the No. 1 to No. 3 reactors at the plant. The experimental removal was initially planned for 2021, but there were three delays after TEPCO had difficulties with preparing the device.

