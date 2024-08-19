Bon Holiday Train Passengers Up 7 Pct despite Quake, Typhoon Worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers on express and limited express trains during this summer’s “bon” holiday period in Japan rose 7 pct from a year earlier despite worries about a major earthquake and a typhoon, data from six Japan Railways Group companies showed Monday.

Passengers on such trains totaled about 12,236,000 in the 10 days through Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency information on a possible megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the country’s Pacific coast.

In addition, powerful Typhoon Ampil was approaching Japan, prompting Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, to cancel all Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains between Tokyo and Nagoya stations on Friday.

Still, reserved seats on Tokaido Shinkansen trains to Tokyo were mostly full on Thursday afternoon and Saturday, according to the operator.

