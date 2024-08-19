Mexican Man Referred to Prosecutors after Landing on Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japan Coast Guard office in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Monday sent papers to public prosecutors on a Mexican man in his 40s who landed on the Senkaku Islands in the city.

The Mexican man is suspected of violating the immigration control law, according to the JCG’s 11th regional headquarters in the prefecture’s capital of Naha. Whether the man has admitted the allegation is unknown.

The man allegedly left Japanese waters without taking proper procedures after setting out in a canoe from the coast of the town of Yonaguni, also Okinawa, for Taiwan around Aug. 12.

A patrol ship found the man seeking help on the east coast of Uotsurijima in the Senkaku chain around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, and he was rescued by a helicopter around 5 p.m. the same day.

