External Staff Makes Improper Remark on NHK Radio

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, has said that there had been an inappropriate comment by an outsourced worker in Chinese-language news aired on its international radio channel.

According to Monday’s announcement by the Japanese public broadcaster, the external staff member with Chinese citizenship in his 40s who was reading a news script said that the Senkaku Islands are China’s territory.

The East China Sea islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa are also claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

NHK protested against the man through an organization that has an outsourcing contract with him.

The organization plans to end its contract with the man.

