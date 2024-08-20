Japan LDP to Hold Leadership Election on Sept. 27

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to hold its upcoming leadership election on Sept. 27.

The LDP's presidential election administrative committee, headed by Ichiro Aisawa, decided to start on Sept. 12 the official campaign period for the race to succeed current LDP President and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who made a surprise announcement last week that he will step down without seeking re-election as party leader.

The official campaign period was set at 15 days, instead of the more common 12 days, in order to display to the public that the party is undergoing reform following a slush funds scandal. It will be the longest campaign period since the current rules were introduced in 1995.

"The LDP has people who are well versed in various policies," Toshimitsu Motegi, the party's secretary-general, told a press conference. He said it was good that a long period of time has been secured so that speeches and debates by candidates will surely be delivered to party members and the public.

There had been a proposal to begin the campaign period on Sept. 5 and hold the vote on Sept. 20, but the committee decided to schedule the election for after Kishida returns from a mulled visit to the United States for this year's general debate of the U.N. General Assembly that will begin Sept. 24.

