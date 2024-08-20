Black Screen Blocking View of Mt. Fuji Removed

Newsfrom Japan

Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Pref., Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The town government of Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, has removed a huge black screen that had been blocking an iconic view of Mount Fuji since late May, town officials said Tuesday.

The screen was removed on Thursday to avoid being damaged by Typhoon Ampil, the officials said.

The town became known on social media for the picturesque view it offers of the mountain looming behind a convenience store. In recent years, the area in front of the store became swamped by travelers, including many foreigners, who came to take photos.

Following local residents’ complaints about visitors’ bad manners, such as littering, the town government erected the screen on May 21 to dissuade tourists from flocking to the spot.

There has been no trouble since the screen was taken down, the officials said.

