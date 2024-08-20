Nintendo Museum to Open Up in Kyoto on Oct. 2

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that the Nintendo Museum will open on Oct. 2 in the city of Uji in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan.

The museum will feature Nintendo products throughout the years, including its video game consoles, as well as interactive exhibits, a cafe and a shop selling merchandise offered exclusively at the facility.

Visitors will also be able to create their own “hanafuda” Japanese playing cards, honoring Nintendo’s roots as a company selling such products.

The museum will be opened between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and will be closed on Tuesdays, in principle, and during the year-end and New Year period.

The Japanese gaming giant said that museum tickets will be sold via randomly selected draws.

