Oura Bay Work Begins in Henoko Base Relocation Project

Newsfrom Japan

Nago, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday began its first full-scale U.S. base relocation work on the Oura Bay side of the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture.

The work, which involves the construction of seawalls on the Oura Bay side with soft ground, is part of the project to build a replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the Okinawa city of Ginowan. The ministry plans to fill in the area surrounded by the seawalls with soil.

Meanwhile, the Okinawa prefectural government is demanding that the Oura Bay work be halted, claiming that the ministry has not completed its prior consultation with the prefecture.

On Tuesday, metal stakes were driven into the seabed as protesters rallied around the site.

"It is extremely regrettable that (the ministry) unilaterally started construction without completing talks," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told reporters in Ginowan. He indicated that the Okinawa government will submit a written request to continue talks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]