Heatstroke Sufferers in Japan Climb in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in Japan who were sent to hospital due to heatstroke climbed by some 20 pct in July from a year before to 43,195, the second highest level for the month since records began in 2008, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.

The country saw scorching weather last month, with temperatures topping 35 degrees Celsius in many areas.

The highest July figure of 54,220 was recorded in 2018.

Of the heatstroke sufferers last month, people aged 65 or older accounted for 25,469, or about 60 pct of the total.

Sixty-two people died. The largest number of the sufferers, at 17,638 people, fell ill at home, followed by 8,234 people who fell ill while walking.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]