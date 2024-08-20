Aomori Municipalities Ink N-Fuel Interim Storage Safety Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Five municipalities in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Aomori and the operator of a temporary storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the same prefecture signed a safety agreement Tuesday.

The signing of the pact between the five municipalities--the towns of Yokohama and Oma and the villages of Higashidori, Kazamaura and Sai--and Recyclable-Fuel Storage Co., or RFS, is a prerequisite for launching the operations of the facility in the city of Mutsu. The five towns and villages each border Mutsu.

The facility will store spent fuel from nuclear power stations until it is reprocessed. It is the first such facility in Japan.

The first batch of spent nuclear fuel is expected to be transported to the facility in September.

As the safety deal has been signed, delivery will be possible from now on, RFS President Yasunari Takahashi told a news conference after the signing ceremony held in the city of Aomori, the prefecture's capital.

