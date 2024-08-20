JR East, Others to Resume Sales of Suica, Pasmo Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, and others said Tuesday that they will partially resume selling the Suica and Pasmo integrated circuit cards on Sept. 1, after a suspension since August 2023 due to a global chip shortage.

The resumption comes as the supply of chips has recovered to a certain level. The Suica and Pasmo cards will be available to customers who register their personal information.

Meanwhile, the Welcome Suica card for foreign travelers will be sold on a one-card-for-one-person basis at major stations in Tokyo.

According to JR East, a total of 105.57 million Suica cards had been issued as of the end of June. The company said that sales may be suspended again if it becomes difficult to secure the necessary stock.

JR East plans to continue to promote the use of the Mobile Suica smartphone app, instead of the cards.

