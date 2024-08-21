Japan, India Agree to Update Security Cooperation Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and India agreed Tuesday to update the two countries' 2008 joint declaration on security cooperation to reflect changes in the security environment.

The agreement was reached when the ministers gathered in New Delhi for so-called "two-plus-two" security talks, the third of their kind between Japan and India.

The 2008 declaration serves as guidelines for diplomatic and defense cooperation between the two countries and calls for greater exchanges and maritime safety.

Japan and India aim to update the declaration this year to include cooperation in space and cyberspace.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and their Indian counterparts, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]