Shinjiro Koizumi to Run for LDP Leadership: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has informed people close to him of his intention to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming leadership election, informed sources said Tuesday.

Koizumi, 43, is one of more than 10 LDP figures seen running for the LDP presidency. Others include former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, who announced his candidacy on Monday. It is rare for an LDP leadership election to have two or more candidates in their 40s or younger.

Koizumi, the second son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, has been seen as a future prime minister candidate since his early career. He regularly ranks high in public opinion polls asking who is the best person to become the next prime minister.

Koizumi is close to former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has influence over LDP members who have distanced themselves from intraparty factions. He said on Sunday, "I will give it serious consideration and make a decision."

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, is also believed to have secured 20 nominations, a condition for running in an LDP presidential election. "I'm considering when is the (best) day to inform many people of my thoughts," he told reporters on Tuesday.

