Japan Expressway Traffic Up Slightly during "Bon" Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The volume of traffic on expressways across Japan during this summer's "Bon" holiday period inched up some 5 pct from a year before, according to data from four expressway operators.

The data for the 11 days through Sunday showed that the volume received only limited impact from powerful Typhoon Ampil, which approached the Kanto eastern region including Tokyo and the Tohoku northeastern region during the period.

The Japan Meteorological Agency called on the public to take precautions against a possible megathrust earthquake in the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast until Thursday afternoon, based on its first-ever Nankai quake emergency information. But this did not lead to major moves to refrain from traveling.

According to the data, released Tuesday, the average daily traffic volume in 40 major sections came to 45,200 vehicles in the 11-day period, against 43,200 for the Aug. 10-20 period in 2023.

Traffic jams of 10 kilometers or more occurred 417 times, up from 315.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]