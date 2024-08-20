Aeon, GSDF Eastern Army Sign Disaster Cooperation Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retailer Aeon Co. and the Ground Self-Defense Force Eastern Army signed a pact Tuesday to cooperate in relief and recovery activities in the event of a large-scale disaster.

The pact calls on the two sides to share information collected through Aeon's retail network and allows the SDF to use the premises of Aeon stores.

The signing ceremony was held at the GSDF's Camp Asaka, which straddles Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture. The Eastern Army oversees Tokyo and 10 nearby prefectures.

The Aeon group operates some 16,000 stores nationwide. Its disaster reporting system allows users to check the situations of outlets in the wake of a disaster. The Eastern Army plans to use information from the system in addition to that from police and fire departments.

A parking lot of an Aeon outlet will be used by the Eastern Army as a base for water supply and bathing for disaster victims. SDF vehicles are expected to transport goods supplied by Aeon at the request of local governments.

