Japan General Election May Take Place in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--There are emerging expectations that the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, will be held in November.

Many expect that it would take some time before the Lower House is possibly dissolved as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to be chosen on Sept. 27, would first have to be elected prime minister to succeed outgoing Fumio Kishida at an extraordinary parliamentary session, form a new cabinet and engage in Diet debates. But the new leader's advantage as being a fresh face of the LDP may decrease if the snap poll is not called soon after the leadership race.

"The person who becomes the new (LDP) president and prime minister will make the decision," Hiroshi Moriyama, chair of the party's General Council, told a press conference Tuesday, referring to the timing of the Lower House breakup.

Some in the LDP say that the new prime minister "should opt to dissolve the Lower House without skipping a beat." Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, a possible contender for the party leadership post, said in a television program Monday that he thinks the general election may be set for Oct. 27.

On the day, a by-election will be held in the Iwate prefectural constituency for a seat in the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber. The poll will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of a former LDP lawmaker over fraud related to secretary salaries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]