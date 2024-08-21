Japan Shows Settlement Proposal for Forced Sterilization Suits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan has presented a proposal to settle damages lawsuits over forced sterilization conducted under the now-defunct eugenic protection law by paying 15 million yen per plaintiff who went through the surgery.

The government and the plaintiff side are expected to reach an official agreement soon, after final coordination.

In the series of lawsuits against the government, the Supreme Court’s Grand Bench last month ruled the government liable to pay compensation, saying that the law was unconstitutional.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologized to victims and announced his intention to settle the suits.

The settlement proposal says that the government will pay 15 million yen in consolation money to each plaintiff forced to undergo sterilization surgery and 2 million yen to each of their spouses.

