Taiwanese President Meets Japan's LDP Youth Division Members

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has met with members of the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Youth Division, including its director, Takako Suzuki, at the president's office in Taipei.

According to the office, Lai said at the meeting, held Tuesday, that Japan and Taiwan both face the challenge of authoritarian expansion, apparently with China in mind. He called for the strengthening of collaboration between Japan and Taiwan as democracy partners, saying that they share the same destiny.

Suzuki, a Japanese House of Representatives lawmaker, showed expectations for closer Japan-Taiwan collaboration.

The LDP Youth Division members arrived in Taiwan on Monday. During their stay through Friday, the members will visit the city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, which was affected by an earthquake in April, and experience setting up a shelter tent.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]