"Strawberry Road" Author Ishikawa Dies at 77

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese author Yoshimi Ishikawa, known for works such as "Strawberry Road," died of acute myocardial infarction at a hospital in Tokyo on Monday. He was 77.

Born in Tokyo, Ishikawa worked on a farm in California for four years after graduation from high school. He graduated from Keio University and went back to the United States, where he operated a gardening business.

After returning to Japan, he debuted as an author in 1983 with "California Story," and won the Oya Soichi Nonfiction Award for "Strawberry Road," which was released in 1989 and is based on his own experience working on a U.S. strawberry farm.

Ishikawa engaged in political discourse using his insights on Japan-U.S. relations, and made appearances on a long-running televised debate program in Japan. He also served as director of the Sakata City Museum of Art in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Yamagata since 2009.

