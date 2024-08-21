Japanese Editor Matsuoka Dies at 80

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese writer and editor Seigo Matsuoka, who advocated a unique approach to analyzing Japanese culture, died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Aug. 12. He was 80.

A native of the western city of Kyoto, Matsuoka studied at Waseda University. He created the magazine "Yu," which fused science and art, in 1971 and established Editorial Engineering Laboratory Co. in 1987.

Matsuoka called himself an "editorial engineer" connecting different bodies of knowledge through an interdisciplinary approach.

His writing spanned many areas, including Japanese culture, art, bioscience and system engineering. His numerous books include "Chi no Henshu Kogaku" (editorial engineering on knowledge) and "Nihon Bunka no Kakushin" (core of Japanese culture).

Matsuoka was also known for his extensive reading and wide knowledge. From 2000, he serialized his book reviews on his website "Senya Sensatsu" (thousand nights, thousand books).

