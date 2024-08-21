Japan CDP's Edano Announces Bid for Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yukio Edano, 60, announced Wednesday that he will run in the main opposition party's leadership election on Sept. 23.

Edano became the first CDP member to announce entry into the race, whose official campaign period will start on Sept. 7.

At a news conference, Edano said that if elected, he would seek to create an alliance with other opposition parties that can defeat the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Asked whether he would cooperate with the Japanese Communist Party, Edano sounded negative about the idea of forming a uniform nationwide alliance among opposition parties. He also said he does not support a possible consumption tax cut.

Meanwhile, several lawmakers close to former land minister Sumio Mabuchi, 63, asked him the same day to run for party leader.

