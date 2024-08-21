Personal Info of Over 700,000 People Leaked at Kumon

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tutoring school operator Kumon Institute of Education Co. has announced that personal information of about 740,000 customers has been leaked through a ransomware attack on its contractor Iseto Corp.

The leaked information includes the names, grades and classes of students as of February 2023.

In addition, roughly 17,000 teachers' names, classes they are in charge of, addresses and bank account numbers except the last three digits were leaked, according to Kumon, based in the western city of Osaka.

Last month, the company announced the leak of about 5,000 people's names, addresses and phone numbers due to the ransomware attack on Iseto in the city of Kyoto, near Osaka. Since then, Kumon has continued its investigation.

Kumon plans to write to those affected by the leak.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]