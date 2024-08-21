World's Largest Wooden Roof Ring Completed at Osaka Expo Site

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The world's largest ring-shaped wooden roof was completed Wednesday as a symbol of the 2025 World Exposition to be held in Osaka, western Japan.

The structure at the Expo venue on the artificial island of Yumeshima cost 34.4 billion yen to build. Elevators will be installed and landscaping and other work completed by year-end.

The building, designed by Japanese architect Sosuke Fujimoto, encircles pavilions of overseas participants, representing the Expo's philosophy of "Unity in Diversity."

It has a circumference of some 2 kilometers and a height of 12 to 20 meters, providing cover from the sun and rain. From the rooftop, visitors will be able to view the entire Expo site and the nearby sea. The building will be illuminated during the Expo, set to run from April to October 2025.

On Wednesday, timber was fitted into the floor on the southwestern section of the rooftop.

