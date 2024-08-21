Japan, Taiwan Hold Ruling-Party Version of 2-Plus-2 Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Taiwan held a ruling-party version of a two-plus-two foreign policy and security dialogue on Wednesday.

At the meeting in the LDP's headquarters in Tokyo, lawmakers from Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party exchanged views on China's increased military presence near Taiwan.

The two sides agreed that a Taiwan contingency would be a Japanese emergency, and vice versa.

They also agreed to oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo either by force or intimidation.

They also recognized the need to form a practical partnership to tackle the spread of false information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]