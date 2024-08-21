Ishiba to Announce LDP President Bid on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will announce his bid for LDP presidency on Saturday, his office said Wednesday.

The 67-year-old will make the announcement from his hometown of Yazu in the western Japan prefecture of Tottori, according to his office.

Over 10 names are being floated as possible candidates for the Sept. 27 LDP presidential election to find a successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who last week said that he will not seek re-election as party chief.

On Monday, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, became the first person to announce his candidacy for the election. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, intends on running for LDP leader, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Other possible candidates include Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, and digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61.

