More Japan Tourist Spots Mulling Two-Tier Pricing System

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of tourist attractions in Japan are considering implementing a two-tier pricing system which charges foreign tourists more than local residents.

The measure, already adopted at many restaurants and other stores, is being mulled at tourist spots such as Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to secure funds for maintaining the facilities as inbound visitors to Japan are increasing at a record pace.

Experts have warned that the system may lead to discrimination if it is not carefully thought out.

"I think it would be good to have two types of fee settings for citizens and people coming from overseas," Hideyasu Kiyomoto, mayor of the city of Himeji in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, said in June of entrance fees to Himeji Castle.

About 1.48 million tourists visited the castle in the year through this March, of whom over 30 pct were foreign nationals. While the total visitor tally grew by about 50 pct from the previous year, that of foreigners surged roughly 4.5-fold.

