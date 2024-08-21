Astellas Pharma Worker Indicted in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Chinese authorities have indicted a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma Inc. in his 50s, more than a year after he was detained on suspicion of espionage, people familiar with relations between Japan and China said Wednesday.

The Chinese side informed the Japanese government of the indictment of the Japanese drugmaker employee in mid-August, the people said.

While the Japanese government has urged China to release the man at an early date, the indictment means that his detention will be prolonged.

The man was detained in Beijing in March last year just before his scheduled return to Japan. He was formally arrested in October.

When he was detained, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that he was suspected of engaging in espionage activities in violation of China's anti-espionage law. But details of his suspicion have not been given.

