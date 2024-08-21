Defense Ministry's FY 2025 Budget Request to Hit Record 8.5 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry plans to submit a budget request for fiscal 2025 totaling a record 8,498.9 billion yen, informed sources said Wednesday.

The budget request will include funds for the establishment of a cyber and electronic warfare unit at the Maritime Self-Defense Force and a space operations unit at the Air Self-Defense Force.

The government has positioned fiscal 2023-2027 as a period for drastically strengthening the country's defense capabilities and plans to secure a total of about 43 trillion yen over the five years, including 8.9 trillion yen for the final year.

For fiscal 2025, the third year of the period, the ministry will seek 323.2 billion yen for a satellite constellation project and 30 billion yen for research into a submarine-based vertical launch missile system.

