Japan CDP Edano Stresses Centrist Stance in Leadership Bid

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, who announced his candidacy in the leadership race of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Wednesday, has underlined a centrist approach ahead of the next general election.

Edano, former president of the main opposition party, apparently sought to repaint his leftist image to win over the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the biggest umbrella body for labor unions in the country, and conservative-leaning members of the party. He avoided using the expression "zero nuclear power" and pledged to review the CDP's ties with the Japanese Communist Party.

Phasing out the country's use of nuclear power has been a key policy goal for Edano, who played a key role as chief cabinet secretary in dealing with the March 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Upon the founding of the current CDP in September 2020, he included in its platform a goal of realizing "a zero nuclear energy-dependent society as soon as possible." This led some lawmakers of the previous Democratic Party for the People backed by Rengo-affiliated unions in electricity and some other industries to forgo joining other members switching to the CDP.

Rengo keeps urging the CDP to avoid using the phrase "zero nuclear power." But Edano called for swiftly getting rid of nuclear power in his set of policies published in August last year, after he stepped down as CDP leader in 2021 to take responsibility for a loss in that year's general election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

