Japan Tobacco to Acquire U.S. Peer Vector

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan Tobacco Inc. has said that it and Vector Group Ltd. agreed on JT's plan to acquire the U.S. industry peer.

JT aims to make Vector a wholly owned subsidiary through a tender offer.

The acquisition value is expected to be about 2.4 billion dollars, according to an announcement made by JT on Wednesday. It would be the fourth-largest acquisition deal for the Japanese company.

In the business year that ended in December 2023, Vector, whose products include Montego brand cigarettes, logged about 1.4 billion dollars of revenue and about 180 million dollars of net profit. It ranks fourth in the U.S. tobacco market, with a share of 5.5 pct.

Through the acquisition, JT plans to expand its share in the highly profitable U.S. market from about 2.3 pct to about 8 pct.

